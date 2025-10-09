The Philadelphia Phillies staved off elimination with a 8-2 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 3 of the NLDS. Kyle Schwarber’s 455-foot home run ended a slump for the slugger and sparked a big day for Philadelphia’s offense.

Schwarber squared up a Yoshinobu Yamamoto four-seamer in the fourth inning, tying the game 1-1. It was his first base hit in six games. The epic blast travelled so far that the three-time All-Star lost track of the ball.

SCHWARBER BREAKS HIS SLUMP WITH A GAME-TYING HOME RUN pic.twitter.com/zAjLLxD1IT — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I didn't even know where it went. As soon as I hit it, you know it's a home run,” Schwarber said, per MLB Network. Upon learning where the ball landed, Schwarber was impressed. “Wow, went pretty far,” he acknowledged.

“Whoever actually got that baseball has a hell of an arm because they threw it right back on the field. And I actually got the ball,” Schwarber added.

Kyle Schwarber sparks Phillies’ offense in Game 3

Article Continues Below

The Phillies took a 3-1 lead in the fourth inning and chased Yamamoto from the game in the fifth. Philadelphia then broke the game open with a five-run eighth inning. Clayton Kershaw got hammered in a relief appearance as Schwarber hit his second homer of the night and the Phillies took a commanding 8-1 lead.

Schwarber led the majors with 132 RBI during an MVP-caliber season. His 56 home runs were tops in the National League in 2025. The Phillies clinched the NL East and secured the No. 2 seed, earning a first-round bye in the playoffs.

However, Schwarber's mini slump at the end of the regular season continued in the NLDS. Fans feared a repeat of last year’s early playoff exit when the Phillies were eliminated by the New York Mets in the Division Series. The 11th-year veteran struggled in that matchup as well. He had more home runs and RBI Wednesday night against the Dodgers than in four postseason games last year.

“We know what’s at stake right now. It feels like it’s been a heavyweight battle of the starting pitchers for both sides. We were able to crack through yesterday and keep the pressure going. And we’ve got another great test tonight,” Schwarber said.

The Phillies will send Game 1 starter Cristopher Sanchez to the mound with the season on the line. Tyler Glasnow will start for the Dodgers as LA attempts to clinch the NLDS and advance to the Championship round.