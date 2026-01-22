The Philadelphia Phillies remain a focal point of late-offseason discussion as roster decisions continue to shape their path toward 2026. Despite the club's reliance on internal options, an experienced voice believes they still need to make one key move before spring training.

MLB Network addressed the Phillies’ offseason approach during a recent Hot Stove segment, focusing on Philadelphia’s recent additions and the uncertainty in its outfield. The network later shared the video on its official account on X (formerly known as Twitter), highlighting analyst Harold Reynolds’ emphatic call for the Phillies to re-sign outfielder Harrison Bader.

How will the Phillies approach the rest of the offseason?#MLBNHotStove reacts to Philly's President of Baseball Ops. Dave Dombrowski comments that the team is “content [with] where we are.” pic.twitter.com/MiKtWpKQTX — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) January 21, 2026

“I still think they got to re-sign Harrison Bader. That guy turned a light switch on for that team. He’s an igniter. I think you’ve got to bring him back and let him play a full season.”

The comments from the former second baseman, best known for his days with the Seattle Mariners, reflect how quickly Bader made an impact after being acquired at the 2025 MLB trade deadline. The veteran centerfielder brought speed, defense, and energy to a Phillies lineup in need of stability.

In just 50 games with Philadelphia, Bader hit .305 with an .824 OPS while anchoring center field. His range allowed the Phillies to adjust defensive alignments and play more aggressively behind their pitching staff—qualities that don’t always show up in the box score but were felt throughout the roster.

The situation grew more complex when Bader declined his $10 million mutual option for 2026, sending contract talks into the open market. Now, the Phillies must strike a balance between financial flexibility and roster fit.

President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski recently indicated the team is comfortable with its current position, a stance that contrasts with Reynolds’ push—particularly following offseason departures that thinned the team’s depth in the outfield.

As spring approaches, the Phillies’ next steps remain under scrutiny. Whether they prioritize continuity or flexibility may determine if Bader returns to provide the spark Reynolds believes still matters.