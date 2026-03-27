The Denver Nuggets' dynamic duo of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray reached a truly remarkable milestone Wednesday night when they secured their 400th career victory together. The achievement came in spectacular fashion, with Murray exploding for 53 points in a 142-135 win over the Dallas Mavericks. Jokic put up another triple-double, notching 23 points, 21 rebounds, and 19 assists.

After the milestone victory, Jokic took the time to reflect on what he enjoys the most about playing with Murray.

“I think it's the growth,” said Jokic. “How we both started and the path that we had from basically nobody to somebody and to a championship. Still growing, still performing. The growth that we've had together, it is something that is really unique. Hopefully, we can continue to play like this.”

Nuggets' two stars are shaping the landscape of Denver sports

Murray's offensive outburst marked just the 16th 50-point performance across the entire NBA this season, and his second such game of the year. The All-Star guard was virtually unstoppable, hitting 19-of-28 shots, including 9-of-14 from beyond the arc while also going perfect from the free throw line. Meanwhile, Jokic recorded a 23-21-19 stat line for the second time in NBA history, with the first also coming from himself last season.

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The Nikola Jokic/Jamal Murray duo truly is something special 🥹#milehighbasketball pic.twitter.com/9Vtdzo1khM — Mile High Sports (@MileHighSports) March 27, 2026

Head coach David Adelman has thoroughly enjoyed coaching the duo for many years. During his postgame presser, he made sure to mention their impact on Denver sports.

“Those two guys, just all the battles they've been through,” said Adelman. “They really are the history book of this franchise when it comes to the longevity together, the playoffs. It's gonna be really cool when this thing is over, and we look back at what these two guys have done together. We're very lucky in this city to have these two people playing for our basketball team.”

As Denver pushes toward another postseason run, the Jokic-Murray connection continues to define a magical era of Nuggets basketball that has already delivered one championship and has the potential for much more.