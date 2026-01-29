The World Baseball Classic continues to take shape as Team Dominican Republic adds proven experience to its roster ahead of the upcoming March tournament. With just over a month remaining before opening pitch, the Dominican Republic has strengthened its lineup further with another veteran bat and glove as preparations accelerate.

Team Dominican Republic officially added Carlos Santana to its World Baseball Classic roster on Thursday, reinforcing an already talent-rich group. The veteran first baseman brings extensive postseason and international experience to a roster loaded with elite stars, adding balance to a lineup otherwise dominated by younger power hitters.

The addition was first highlighted by the Talkin’ Baseball podcast on X (formerly known as Twitter), which noted the timing and significance of the move as teams across the tournament begin finalizing their rosters.

“Carlos Santana will bring a veteran presence to a stacked Dominican Republic World Baseball Classic team.”

Santana, a former MLB All-Star and Gold Glove winner, most recently played during the 2025 season with stints in Cleveland and Chicago. While his offensive production has fluctuated in recent years, his plate discipline, switch-hitting ability, and elite first-base defense remain valuable assets in short-format international competition.

For the team, the move addresses multiple needs. Santana’s defensive reliability provides lineup flexibility, while his experience in high-leverage moments adds stability in a tournament defined by slim margins and single-elimination pressure. He was also part of the Dominican Republic team that captured gold at the 2013 World Baseball Classic, giving him firsthand familiarity with the tournament’s intensity.

As pool play approaches, the Dominican Republic roster continues to reflect a calculated blend of veteran leadership and explosive youth. With games set to begin in early March at loanDepot park in Miami, the team enters the tournament widely viewed as a title contender in what many consider the most competitive group.

As roster confirmations continue, Santana’s commitment underscores the international club's emphasis on experience alongside star power in pursuit of another World Baseball Classic championship.