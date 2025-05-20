Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber continues to have a great season. Schwarber hit the 300th home run of his career on Monday. Following that milestone, the slugger made a joke about hitting a few hundred more.

“I mean, I don't know?” Schwarber said, per MLB.com. “I was just making the joke that I've got [to hit] 200 more, then I can quit.”

Schwarber got to no. 300 in a Phillies win over the lowly Colorado Rockies. Philadelphia defeated Colorado, 9-3.

“It's a cool milestone,” Schwarber said. “I think the biggest thing is there's a lot more to come. If they asked 12-year-old Kyle if he'd hit 300 homers, I would have said, ‘Probably not.' Right? But I've always loved the game and I didn't know what it would hold, but it's been really gracious to me.”

The Phillies are having a great season; the team holds a 29-18 record. Philadelphia has won seven of their last 10 games, and is currently first in the NL East.

Kyle Schwarber is making a case for Major League Baseball honors this season

The Phillies slugger is now the 11th active player in Major League Baseball to reach 300 home runs. This season, Schwarber has 16 home runs to lead the club.

The slugger is also one of only six Phillies players to accomplish that feat. The other five are: Bryce Harper, Ryan Howard, Mike Schmidt, Roy Sievers and Chuck Klein, per MLB.com.

Schwarber is on pace to get close to 60 home runs on the season.

“There's a lot of things that have got to go right,” Schwarber added. “So I don't really think about that. I just live day to day with these guys, and obviously, I want to go win a championship here.”

There's another milestone on the way for Schwarber. The Phillies slugger sits at 688 runs batted in, and will likely reach 700 RBIs before the end of this season.

Schwarber's Phillies teammates also love to see the slugger doing so well.

“It doesn't happen as much any more — the milestones that these guys are reaching, Bryce and him,” shortstop Trea Turner said. “You try to soak it in even when you're watching it. You kind of wish you were that guy, but at the same time, you can live through them, and just to share that moment with them is pretty cool.”

The Phillies next play the Rockies again on Tuesday.