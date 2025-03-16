Philadelphia Phillies players Max Kepler and Brandon Marsh were removed from a spring training game on Sunday, per MLB.com. Both players sustained injuries while working in the outfield.

Kepler bruised his back after colliding with the outfield wall in the first inning. Marsh fell on the warning track in the same inning. He bruised his left knee in the incident.

Talk about bad luck for the Phillies. Philadelphia is relying on both players to produce for the team, both offensively and defensively. The players were removed from the game for precautionary reasons, per the outlet, so it's uncertain how serious the injuries are.

Philadelphia is playing a spring training game against Baltimore on Sunday. The team is trying to build off a 95 win season in 2024, that saw the team reach the postseason.

Phillies are hoping to compete in 2025 for a NL pennant

The Phillies picked up Kepler during the offseason. Kepler signed a one-year deal with the team, in the hopes that it would be a truly memorable season.

“To be honest, I just wanted to go to a team that was capable of winning and capable of going all the way into November,” Kepler said when signing, per MLB.com. “And the Phillies have been a team that I’ve really looked to. Not just when we played against them, but also when they’re playing top-tier teams, the way they carry themselves. There’s a bunch of ballers on that team that I think I would learn from and just enjoy watching work.”

Philadelphia is hoping that the outfielder can help support the team's offense this year. The club is trying to compete with the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets in the National League standings.

Kepler spent the last several seasons with the Minnesota Twins. He hit at a .253 average last season, with 42 runs batted in. The outfielder has 893 hits in his career. While he is not known as a powerful home run hitter, Kepler is quite adept at getting base runners moving.

Marsh, meanwhile, has spent the last three seasons with the Phillies. He previously played for the Los Angeles Angels. Last season, Marsh hit at a .249 batting average with 60 RBIs. He set a career-high for at-bats, with 418 plate appearances.

The Phillies are chasing the Mets this year in the National League East. New York added Juan Soto and spent a bunch of money in free agency to try and buy a pennant. The Mets also knocked the Phillies out of the playoffs last season.

Phillies fans hope that Marsh and Kepler are back in the lineup soon.