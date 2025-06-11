The Philadelphia Phillies are running it back with the same core that had its heart broken in the NLDS last season, and they are off to a great start in 2025. Bryce Harper, Nick Castellanos and company are having a stellar season and are right in the middle of the playoff race once again.

Even as some Phillies have been in and out of the lineup, Castellanos has continued to be an iron man for this group. On Tuesday night, he made his 231st consecutive start for Philadelphia, which puts him in very rare air in the history of the franchise according to John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

“Nick Castellanos is making his 231st consecutive start tonight,” Clark wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “That moves him past Jimmy Rollins and Nick now has the longest streak for the Phillies since Pete Rose back in the 80s played 350 consecutive games.”

Jimmy Rollins is a Phillies legend and won a World Series with the franchise back in 2008, so it's no small feat to pass him on any leaderboard. Catching Rose will take Castellanos into next season, so he has a long way to go, but to even be mentioned in that company is an honor for the slugger.

Of course, Pete Rose was recently reinstated and is now eligible to be voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame, so he has recently had his name cleared.

Castellanos had an unspectacular day in this landmark start, finishing just 1-for-4 at the plate with a pair of strikeouts. However, he has still been a threat at the plate all season long. In 67 games, the righty is hitting .287 with 32 RBIs despite having just six home runs in 67 games.

That home run number is very low for someone with Castellanos' power, but that also gives him an area to improve in over the back half of the season. Having a hitter of this quality in the lineup every single day is a massive advantage in its own, but if he can take it even another level up, he will become a true force for the Phillies.