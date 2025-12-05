Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos has been mentioned as a potential trade candidate. Regardless of whether or not he remains with the Phillies, the veteran said he's open to playing first base if necessary during a recent MLB Network appearance.

“It was brought up to me and honestly, it's something that I really welcome… I think that going to first base is something that I can do,” Castellanos said. “And I would enjoy (playing first base), if a team or somebody needs me to do that.”

It seems as if Castellanos is open to either remaining in the outfield or moving to first base. His interview did not suggest a strict preference either way.

The 33-year-old has one season remaining on his current contract with the Phillies. He will make $20 million in 2026. It remains to be seen if a team will have serious interest in taking on the contract — but for only one season, it could make sense. Castellanos is still a reliable right-handed bat, and his sudden defensive versatility could expand his list of potential trade suitors.

Before Castellanos' comments, some teams may have felt he would only be able to play the outfield or handle designated hitter duties. Now, a team in need of a full-time first baseman — or a platoon at first base — may have interest in acquiring him.

Castellanos' thoughts on a trade are also uncertain. He's played a pivotal role in Philadelphia's success over the years, and Castellanos would surely love to win a World Series with the Phillies.

If he is traded, though, it will be interesting to see if Castellanos ends up in the outfield or the infield.