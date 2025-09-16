The Philadelphia Phillies are coming off a clutch win against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday night for Game 1 of their crucial 3-game series. These two teams could meet in the postseason in a few weeks and battle it out on their way to another World Series appearance.

Philadelphia took down the Dodgers in Game 1 of the series in extra innings, winning 6-5. The Phillies held the Dodgers off in the 10th and did not allow them to score the tying run. The Phillies have now won their 90th game of the season and could find themselves as the 1-seed in the National League.

The Phillies made an injury move ahead of Game 2.

“Phillies are putting Edmundo Sosa on the IL, backdating it to Sept. 13. Rafael Lantigua is coming up. Brewer Hicklen DFA.”

Sosa has been an intriguing player for the Phillies all year long. He is batting .270 with seven homers, 33 RBIs, and has an OPS of .725. Over the last month, Sosa hit .314 with an .810 OPS. He can ball, and the Fightin' Phils hope to have him return to the team for the postseason.

Rafael Lantigua is getting the call-up, which is a shocking move. He has not hit particularly well this season. In 396 at-bats in Triple-A, he is hitting .232 with a .692 OPS. He hit seven homers with 56 RBIs. Lantigua has walked 77 times, earning an OBP of .359. Lantigua won't get many opportunities with the Phillies, but could be a viable bench bat/runner late in games.

Kyle Schwarber is hitting out of his mind right now. It seems like every home run he hits, he is making some kind of history. Schwarber recently tied a Stan Musial record with his latest smash.

Cristopher Sanchez is starting for the Phillies against the Dodgers on Tuesday night. Shohei Ohtani will toe the slab for the Dodgers.