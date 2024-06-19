ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We have a new NL Cy Young favorite as the best pitcher in the league and it's on the same team as the previous favorite. Suarez has been great for the Phillies and surpassed his teammate, Zack Wheeler with odds at +350 on FanDuel. Ranger Suarez is the betting favorite to become the next NL Cy Young Winner over Phillies teammate Zack Wheeler. He has been great this season and has helped the Phillies to get the third-highest ERA as a pitching staff in the MLB at 3.14 ERA. The depth of the Phillies staff has been the key with both of their best pitchers at the top of the Cy Young betting odds.

This is easily Suarez's best start to his career since he came into the league in 2018. He has the most wins of any player in the Phillies pitching rotation and sits with a 10-1 record, while also having the best ERA on the team at 1.75 ERA, and the best WHIP in the starting lineup at 0.89. He's had a historic year so far and is part of a three-headed pitching monster with his teammates Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler. They have done something as teammates that has not been done for a very long time and just one reason why two guys from the same staff are in the running for the title of best pitcher in the National League.

Contenders for the NL Cy Young Winner

Ranger Suarez has been red-hot on the mound and has made this award very close and contested between not just him, but also Zack Wheeler, and Tyler Glasnow are right there in the race. This race is going to get close down the stretch and is by no means over just yet, especially with over half the season remaining.

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Ranger Suarez (+350): Ranger Suarez is easily having the best year of his career since he came into the league in 2018. He already has 10 wins on the mound and that was the most he has had during an entire season before, and he has that amount before the halfway point. Suarez leads the Phillies in wins, ERA, and WHIP. He has a 10-1 record, a 1.75 ERA, and a 0.89 WHIP. Suarez has been the best pitcher for the Phillies on the mound and has helped catapult the staff to being top three in the MLB. He is playing the best for the best staff across the board on the mound and has so much time to get even better still with a majority of the season to go. The Phillies have talent throughout this pitching staff, but talent is talent and Suarez has been great regardless of the team. He is still standing out and is head and shoulders the best option for the Phillies.

Zack Wheeler (+460): Zack Wheeler has been in the MLB since 2013 and has had his fair share of solid seasons, but the highlight was last season and that momentum has transferred to this season. After over 10 years in the MLB, it's very clear that Wheeler is having his best season. Wheeler has a great story behind him because it has taken him this long to be as good as he currently is. The craziest aspect is that his biggest competition is his teammate Ranger Suarez. Wheeler has an 8-4 record, a 2.84 ERA, and a 1.01 WHIP. Wheeler has been great and is one of the best pitchers not just in the NL, but the entire MLB.

Tyler Glasnow (+460): Tyler Glasnow is thriving as the ace in a very talented Dodgers lineup. He came over after having a great year last season for the Tampa Bay Rays. This season Glasnow has a 7-5 record, a 3.00 ERA, and a 0.91 WHIP. He has played very well and has made an immediate impact on his new team the Dodgers. He leads the Dodgers in wins, ERA, and strikeouts at 125. It helps that he is on a star-studded team like the Dodgers, but he has been dominant and deserves all the recognition he gets this season.