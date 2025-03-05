In-game interviews are fun as they allow fans to get a feel for what the player or manager is thinking in the middle of a matchup. And baseball is the perfect sport for the in-game interview due to its slower pace. But Philadelphia Phillies’ manager Rob Thomson might swear off chatting with announcers moving forward after he suffered through a rough outing from new pitching acquisition Jesus Luzardo.

Thomson hopped on the mic in the bottom of the second inning of a spring training game between the Phillies and the Detroit Tigers. When he started his interview, the score was 0-0. Less than two minutes later, the Tigers were up 6-0 and Thomson was left utterly speechless, per Awful Announcing on X.

First, Jahmai Jones took Luzardo deep for a grand slam that left Thomson with a pained expression on his face. Just as the broadcast finished showing replays of Jones’ prodigious 430 foot blast, Andy Ibanez went yard off Luzardo giving the Tigers back-to-back homers.

After Ibanez reached the dugout the announcers made a point of telling Thomson he’s a “great guy for hanging with us here” despite an obviously unpleasant experience. Just then, Gleyber Torres took Luzardo deep for back-to-back-to-back home runs on three straight pitches, via Awful Announcing.

Thomson watched Torres’ shot leave the park with a half smile of disbelief before looking around the dugout, seemingly searching for an escape from this nightmare.

Better days are ahead for new Phillies starter Jesus Luzardo

After two strong seasons with the Miami Marlins in 2022 and 2023, Luzardo lost most of last year to a back ailment that landed him on the 60-day IL. Despite the injury there was still trade interest in the talented lefty at the 2024 trade deadline.

However, the Marlins were unable to move the 27-year-old hurler at the deadline and were forced to wait for the offseason. The Phillies added Luzardo to an already stacked starting rotation, hoping he would return to his previous, dominant form. The deal cost Philadelphia two prospects but the Phillies were believed to have won the trade.

Luzardo hasn’t pitched in the majors since mid June as he recovered from his back problem, so his spring training misstep should be taken with a grain of salt. Thomson just happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time, providing viewers with real time reactions to seeing his newest starter getting shelled.