Is former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler giving his new team, the Philadelphia Phillies, information ahead of the NLDS? Buehler pitched for the Dodgers from 2017-2024, so he is extremely familiar with the ball club to say the least. Phillies manager Rob Thomson addressed the subject before Game 1 of the NLDS on Saturday.

“Phillies manager Rob Thomson says Walker Buehler has ‘given information' to their staff ahead of the NLDS vs the Dodgers & will come out of the bullpen: ‘He’s given some information to our pitching coaches, he’s a winner, he has that aura about him,'” Dodgers Nation shared on X, formerly Twitter.

Buehler joined the Boston Red Sox to begin the 2025 season. However, he struggled and the Red Sox ultimately went in a different direction. The Phillies later gave Buehler a chance, and he pitched to a 0.66 ERA across three outings (two starts) with Philadelphia in the regular season.

Philadelphia was likely especially motivated to add Buehler given his previous postseason success. The right-handed hurler has recorded a strong 3.04 ERA to go along with 114 strikeouts across 19 total games pitched in the postseason.

Of course, Buehler has only pitched in the playoffs with the Dodgers. This will be the first time he's pitching in October with any other ball club. It will be interesting to see how he performs, as Buehler knows the Dodgers hitters well.

As for potential information given, the Phillies could receive a boost just from having Buehler on the roster. Though, it is uncertain how much information Buehler actually gave his new team.