The Boston Red Sox recently released pitcher Walker Buehler, but it hasn't taken long for him to find a new home. The Philadelphia Phillies are signing Buehler, per ESPN. Philadelphia is picking up the hurler as it pushes forward to the postseason.

Buehler will be eligible to pitch for the Phillies in the postseason, Jeff Passan reported. He joins a Phillies club that leads the National League East with a 79-57 record, heading into Sunday.

Buehler didn't spent too much time in Boston, as he signed with the Red Sox before the 2025 season. In Boston, Buehler posted a 7-7 record this year. He held a 5.45 ERA, and struggled in several of his outings. He worked both as a starter and in the bullpen.

Buehler won two World Series titles while working for the Los Angeles Dodgers. His last championship came just last year in 2024.

Phillies hope to win the World Series

Philadelphia has produced some outstanding hitting this season, anchored by Kyle Schwarber. The slugger is second in Major League Baseball this season in home runs, with 49 on the season.

The Phillies pitchers are also doing a good job. Philadelphia's staff is eighth overall in MLB in team ERA. The Phillies have a 3.82 ERA collectively, per MLB stats. Phillies fans certainly hope that Buehler can bolster their staff even more.

Buehler had a solid postseason last year, when he pitched for the Los Angeles Dodgers. The hurler shut down the New York Yankees in the World Series, when he was on the hill in Game 3. He threw five scoreless innings against the Yankees in that game.

The Red Sox hoped to see that version of Buehler when they signed him this past offseason. It didn't work out for the hurler in Boston. He is getting another chance to show what he can do in Philadelphia. The Phillies have won six of their last 10 games.

Philadelphia plays the Atlanta Braves on Sunday night. The club also picked up left-hander Tim Mayza off waivers on Sunday.