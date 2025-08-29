The Boston Red Sox control the top spot in the National League Wild Card as Labor Day Weekend approaches. Despite the Rafael Devers trade and a Marcelo Mayer injury, they are racing toward their first playoff appearance since 2021. But one offseason move has been a disaster, and the experiment ended on Friday. The Red Sox released Walker Buehler, who had already been demoted to the bullpen, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com.

“Red Sox have released Walker Buehler, sources say,” Cotillo reported.

The Red Sox signed Buehler to a one-year deal worth $21.05 million, with a mutual option for 2026. Despite his World Series heroics with the Los Angeles Dodgers last year, it was a disastrous stay in Beantown for Buehler. In 23 appearances, including 22 starts, he had a 5.45 ERA.

Buehler is 31 years old and now eligible to sign with any major league team. With his terrible regular seasons since his 2023 injury, there may not be World Series contenders lining up to sign him. Teams that are out of the playoffs may inquire on Buehler to get them to the end of the season.

A perfect example would be the Pittsburgh Pirates, who likely want to limit the strain on the arms of Paul Skenes and Bubba Chandler. If Buehler went there and made three starts, it could help them prevent injuries to their young stars. The Arizona Diamondbacks and Atlanta Braves could also fit that bill.

The Red Sox have Payton Tolle on the mound on Friday night. He is their top pitching prospect and could be the key to a deep October run in Boston. His call-up was the corresponding move for Buehler's release. They hope that the infusion of youth can spark the pitching staff for a huge September.

The Red Sox open a three-game series against the Pirates at Fenway Park on Friday.