The 2026 World Baseball Classic is less than two months away. Team USA will aim for revenge over Japan after they beat them in the final during the last WBC games. Team USA will be in Group B, taking on Mexico, Great Britain, Italy, and Brazil. Mexico will be the only real challenge in this group.

The roster for Team USA is stacked. They are not giving in; they want the best of the best to represent America in 2026. Aaron Judge, Paul Skenes, Tarik Skubal, and Bryce Harper are just some of the huge names representing this year.

The team is adding another stud to the bullpen. Newly added Philadelphia Phillies reliever Brad Keller is the latest player to join. He joins a bullpen that currently has Mason Miller, Gabe Speier, Griffin Jax, and David Bednar.

Keller has not yet pitched for the Phillies. He played for the Chicago Cubs last season after playing for both the Chicago White Sox and Boston Red Sox in 2024. Keller began his career with the Kansas City Royals from 2018 to 2023, where he was a starting pitcher. Now, as a reliever, Keller has a lot of value. In 68 appearances last season, Keller finished with a 2.07 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, and 1.5 WAR while striking out 75 hitters in 69.2 innings. He also finished with 25 holds and three saves. Keller will be a great setup option for Miller and Bednar. Speier, Jax, and any more who join will be put into the middle relief role.

Clayton Kershaw and Alex Bregman joined the team on Thursday. With Keller added today, the team is just about complete. They have 26 players.