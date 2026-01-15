The United States 2026 World Baseball Classic roster is going to be the best it has ever put out there. The team is stacked with the best American talent in MLB, and the roster will still get better before the games begin on March 5.

The latest name to join the group is third baseman Alex Bregman, just days after signing a 5-year, $175 million deal with the Chicago Cubs. It's been a fun week for the star player. Bregman signed the deal, went to a Chicago Blackhawks NHL game, and then last night, attended the Bulls-Jazz NBA game in Chicago. On Thursday, Bregman announced his WBC decision shortly after future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw joined the team after he retired from MLB.

Bregman joins the roster as the only third baseman for now. Gunnar Henderson could slide to third base for the WBC with Bobby Witt Jr. likely to handle shortstop. The DH is available for some of these guys, but with Kyle Schwarber playing, he will likely start at DH. Brice Turang and Ernie Clement round out the infield for now. Aaron Judge, Byron Buxton, Corbin Carroll, and Bregman's new teammate, Pete Crow-Armstrong, are the four outfielders.

Team USA will be in Group B, taking on Mexico, Italy, Brazil, and Great Britain. Before the tournament starts, they will take on the San Francisco Giants and Colorado Rockies for two exhibition games. Three of the four contests will be home games for the Americans, with a day of rest after the first two.