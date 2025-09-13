The Philadelphia Phillies have been playing some good baseball this season, and with the postseason nearing, they are hoping to get some key players back soon. Two of those players are Trea Turner and Alec Bohm, and they were given injury updates, according to Charlotte Varnes of The Athletic.

“Bohm is feeling much better and Thomson said hopefully they’ll get to the tee part of tee & toss today. Turner did some pole running and played catch today. They’re hoping he’ll swing the bat Sunday or Monday,” Varnes wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Turner was placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained right hamstring. He missed six weeks last season with a strained left hamstring, but it was a Grade 2. Luckily for Turner, it's a Grade 1 this time. Manager Rob Thomson did offer some optimism when talking about Turner.

“We expect him to be back by playoff time,” Thomson said. “So actually it was better than what we were expecting.”