The Philadelphia Phillies have been playing some good baseball this season, and with the postseason nearing, they are hoping to get some key players back soon. Two of those players are Trea Turner and Alec Bohm, and they were given injury updates, according to Charlotte Varnes of The Athletic.
“Bohm is feeling much better and Thomson said hopefully they’ll get to the tee part of tee & toss today. Turner did some pole running and played catch today. They’re hoping he’ll swing the bat Sunday or Monday,” Varnes wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
Turner was placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained right hamstring. He missed six weeks last season with a strained left hamstring, but it was a Grade 2. Luckily for Turner, it's a Grade 1 this time. Manager Rob Thomson did offer some optimism when talking about Turner.
“We expect him to be back by playoff time,” Thomson said. “So actually it was better than what we were expecting.”
As for Bohm, he was put on the list with left shoulder inflammation.
“He's been grinding with this left shoulder for a while now, fighting through it,” Thomson said. “So we decided to shut this thing down. We expect him to be back in 10 days.”
Turner is having a strong season for the Phillies, and there's no doubt that his performance is warranted for some MVP votes. Before the injury, he was on pace for the first 200-hit season since Jimmy Rollins in 2007, and he could also win the club's first batting title since Richie Ashburn in 1958.
It would be key for the Phillies to get Turner and Bohm back sooner rather than later, but it sounds like they'll return before the postseason. It would be good for the Phillies to end the season strong, and the hope is that they can make a deep postseason run.