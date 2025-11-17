The game between the Denver Broncos and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday looked like it was headed into overtime. But Bo Nix probably thought: Ain't nobody got that time for that!

Nix threw a clutch 32-yard pass to Troy Franklin with only 48 seconds left, which set up the game-winning field goal of Wil Lutz, as the Broncos escaped the Chiefs, 22-19, at Empower Field at Mile High.

They notched their eighth straight victory and improved to 9-2, tying the New England Patriots for the best record in the AFC.

Fans were in shock over the Broncos' gutsy win, with the 25-year-old Nix getting a lot of love.

“Broncos cooked the Chiefs and the refs at the same time. That’s not just a win—that’s a statement,” said @whynottin.

@1of1kane posted the perfect video for Nix, who went 24-of-37 for 295 yards.

Bo Nix with the fate of the universe on the line pic.twitter.com/Gmc1KylIwJ — Kane (@1of1kane) November 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

“HOW CAN THEY DISRESPECT US NOW? 9-2, BABY, LET'S GO,” wrote @TheShepherd_x.

“Broncos are for real this year!” added @OnlyRealLeft.

“Who said Bo Nix wasn’t a franchise QB? The man knows how to win! I don’t care about the stats, the name of the game is to win! And he’s a winning quarterback,” commented @I_CU_boy.

@BoNixStann decided a meme was only apt.

Take us to 9-2 my goat pic.twitter.com/yzb7wmKGjZ — Bo Nix stan (9-2) (@BoNixStann) November 16, 2025

After the Chiefs took the lead, 19-16, Lutz tied the game with a 54-yard kick with 4:10 remaining. He finished with five goals.

That's when Nix took over, leading a 10-drive play, as he once again displayed his poise and leadership to complete the come-from-behind victory.

The Broncos' eight-game winning streak is their longest since 2012.