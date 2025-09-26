The Philadelphia Phillies are one of the top teams in the National League playoff picture. Philadelphia has one more series against the Minnesota Twins before likely getting a first-round bye. While the Phillies are watching Kyle Schwarber's MVP candidacy closely, Trea Turner's health has dominated headlines. Philadelphia manager Rob Thomson is feeling good about him, though.

Turner has been out since early September with a hamstring injury. Luckily for Thomson and the Phillies, the team has not missed a beat since he left the lineup. Philadelphia has 94 wins heading into Friday's action and are one of the favorites to win this year's World Series. Getting their superstar shortstop back in the lineup would be huge, considering his playoff excellence.

The Phillies have a few key players who could end up defining their playoff run. If Thomson's roster can maintain its momentum into the fall, very few teams can put up a good fight against it. However, Philadelphia has suffered lulls and fatal injuries that could cripple them in a postseason series. According to The Athletic's Charlotte Varnes, Turner's status is to be determined.

“Trea Turner ran the bases and will hit on the field with the team today. Very encouraging, Rob Thomson said. Turner will not play tomorrow. Sunday is still up in the air – depends on training staff clearing Turner & his confidence level,” Varnes said.

Turner is arguably the most important offensive player on Thomson's roster. He creates havoc on the base paths and gives Philadelphia's sluggers an extra runner to do damage with in big spots. Turner and Schwarber have a chance to make league history with their offensive output.

The Phillies have a relatively easy series against the Twins to end their series. Even if Turner does not come back, Philadelphia has a good chance to enter the playoffs on a five-game winning streak.