Currently seven games clear of the New York Mets, the Philadelphia Phillies hold a commanding lead over the NL East. The Phillies will likely hold that lead, especially considering their form as of late. Despite Sunday's 5-4 series finale loss to the Miami Marlins, Philadelphia has still won seven out of its last ten games. Sunday's loss to the Marlins, however, left a bitter taste in the Phillies' mouths, as shortstop Trea Turner's seventh-inning exit was due to a right hamstring strain, according to the Associated Press via ESPN.

“Philadelphia Phillies star shortstop Trea Turner left a 5-4 loss to the Miami Marlins in the seventh inning Sunday because of a right hamstring strain and will have an MRI on Monday,” reported the AP on Sunday afternoon.

Utilityman Edmundo Sosa took over for Turner, something he has done many times in the past. The veteran middle infielder has also helped fill in for third baseman Alec Bohm at points this season. If Turner is going to be out, then Sosa is a more than capable replacement. However, the Phillies are looking to lock in the NL East crown. The sooner, the better. Especially since that will likely lead to a first-round playoff bye. Can Turner make his return to the lineup before Philadelphia's likely trip to the postseason?

Phillies look to continue postseason, NL East title pursuit

Even if Turner does miss some time, the Phillies have the depth to withstand it. Yes, Sosa isn't nearly the player that Turner is. However, he's still a very good fit for Philadelphia's lineup and has become a valued member of the clubhouse in addition to his on-field contributions. As the Phils chase another NL East crown, Sosa will certainly contribute.

However, Turner is the current NL hits leader. He's the engine that starts the Phillies' offense. It's safe to say that he's been worth his $300 million contract. The one wish is that he were on the field just a bit more. Yet, if Philadelphia can get Turner back in time for a likely playoff run, then they will use it to their advantage as well. As a team searching for their first World Series title since 2008, the Phillies will take all the help they can get.