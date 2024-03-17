The Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Atlanta Braves on Opening Day. Which is a tough matchup considering Atlanta is considered a potential playoff contender. With that in mind, many have speculated who will start on the mound to begin the season. We finally know the answer.

On Sunday, Philadelphia officially announced Zack Wheeler, not Aaron Nola, as the Opening Day starter. Nola should be the starter for the second game of the series against the Braves. However, this does snap Nola's six-season streak of starting on Opening Day.

Wheeler is an incredibly consistent pitcher for the Phillies. So, although Aaron Nola is considered the team's ace, Wheeler deserves the start as well. Last season, Wheeler finished with an impressive 3.61 ERA, 212 strikeouts, and a 1.078 WHIP. His 13-6 win-loss record made him a reliable option on the mound.

He'll have his hands full on Opening Day though as the Braves have one of the best lineups in the baseball. Even so, the Phillies trust the veteran pitcher can get the job done. If not, it's not the end of the world as the baseball season is 162 games long.

We should expect the Phillies to be rather competitive once again this season. They have a great lineup and pitching rotation, making them one of the most well-rounded teams in baseball. Philadelphia fell short in the playoffs last season after losing to the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NLCS Championship.

The Phillies hope to get over the hump and win its first World Series since 2008. A hot start on Opening Day could generate some momentum for that journey.