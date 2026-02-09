Philadelphia Phillies ace Zack Wheeler was devastatingly denied a chance to finish the 2025 MLB season, and his 2026 campaign is also expected to be shortened to some degree. Manager Rob Thomson says the two-time National Langue Cy Young runner-up is unlikely to be ready for Opening Day, per USA Today's Bob Nightengale. However, the team is optimistic that he will return to action “shortly after.”

Wheeler was diagnosed with venous thoracic outlet syndrome last August and underwent surgery in September. Philadelphia has been incredibly supportive of the right-handed starting pitcher during his health crisis. Once he received good news, focus shifted to a potential return date.

The initial thought was that Wheeler would need a couple of months to ramp up and get himself MLB-ready, but optimism has steadily been increasing. The latest update is sure to delight the City of Brotherly Love following a frustrating winter.

Since lefty Ranger Suarez signed a five-year, $130 million contract with the Boston Red Sox in free agency, a healthy Wheeler becomes quite valuable for the Phillies. Cristopher Sanchez carried on the team tradition of Cy Young runner-up finishes and was absolutely terrific last year, but few active hurlers boast as much credibility as No. 45.

Zack Wheeler is 69-37 with a 2.91 ERA, 1,094 strikeouts and 1.016 WHIP in 979 innings pitched for the Phillies. Although a lack of offensive production was the club's downfall last postseason, the three-time All-Star imbues the fan base with renewed confidence when he takes the mound.

Wheeler cannot burden himself with public expectations, however. He is coming off a serious situation and must prioritize his physical well-being. Though, based on the most recent information, the 35-year-old is trending in the right direction. The Fightin' Phils begin the 2026 regular season against the Texas Rangers on March 26.