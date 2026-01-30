As the Philadelphia Phillies attempt to go on a deep playoff run in 2026, having Zack Wheeler in their rotation would only get the franchise closer to their goals. While he is still working his way back, Wheeler may be on the mound sooner than expected.

The right-hander is rehabbing from undergoing surgery to address thoracic syndrome. It came after another surgery for a blood clot in his shoulder. Wheeler is on the up now though and the Phillies are feeling much more optimistic about his return, via Matt Gelb of The Athletic.

“There's been a lot of optimism among the Phillies about how he's progressed,” Gelb said. “I think it's going to be closer to April 1 than June 1. They're confident Wheeler will be back sooner rather than later.

"I think there's been a lot of optimism among the Phillies about how he's progressed… I think it's going to be closer to April 1 than to June 1."@MattGelb discusses Zack Wheeler's return to the mound from thoracic outlet syndrome and the state of the Phillies' outfield.

Wheeler has stayed in Philadelphia throughout the offseason working with Phillies' trainers. They'd have a strong idea of where the right-hander stands. Their belief in a timely return has permeated to the front office. The Phillies haven't brought in any major pitching depth and watched Ranger Suarez sign with the Red Sox. That thought process comes due to Wheeler's current health, per Gelb.

Whenever Wheeler does make his return, he'll bring a massive jolt of energy to Philadelphia's rotation. The righty made his second-straight and third overall All-Star Game in 2025 after pitching to a 2.71 ERA and 195/33 K/BB ratio in his 24 starts. Over his six years with the Phillies total, Wheeler has put up a 2.91 ERA and 1,094/220 K/BB ratio.

The Phillies will continue to be cautious with Wheeler coming off of such a serious injury. But he appears almost ready to make a major impact for Philadelphia.