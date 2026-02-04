The Pittsburgh Pirates have been looking to improve their team during the offseason, and it looks like they have their eyes on one of the top options remaining, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. With Framber Valdez still on the market, the Pirates are going all in on pursuing the left-hander.

“Thwarted in numerous attempts to find additional offense, the Pirates have emerged as one of the most aggressive clubs on Valdez, according to people briefed on their pursuit,” Rosenthal wrote.

As much as the Pirates are trying their best to land Valdez, there are also other teams that are pursuing him as well. The Baltimore Orioles have been persistent in landing him, as well as the Atlanta Braves and San Diego Padres.

“Of those clubs, the Braves would lose the highest draft pick for Valdez, who rejected a qualifying offer – No. 26 overall. The Pirates would sacrifice a pick that currently is 44th overall, and almost certainly would do it to land a pitcher of Valdez’s quality, even on a short-term deal. They already hold the fifth selection, and another that currently is 34th,” Rosenthal wrote.

The Pirates have made moves throughout the offseason to improve their offense, which was one of the worst in the league last season. If they're able to sign Valdez, he'll be joining Skenes, Mitch Keller, Braxton Ashcraft, and Bubba Chandler.

Valdez will also know some familiar faces if he joins the Pirates. Bill Murphy, who is the Pirates' new pitching coach, worked with Valdez as a minor and major-league coach when he was with the Houston Astros.