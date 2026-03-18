Could big changes be on the way for WWE Superstar Johnny Gargano? The former NXT standout had fans speculating with his recent social media post ahead of his strange Twitch stream.

On Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2026, Gargano posted an edited message on X, formerly Twitter, that simply read, “What's the point in trying.”

Fans were quick to respond in the comments section. One pointed out that the NXT version of Gargano “would never say this,” while another recommended he “remember who YOU ARE,” reminding him he's “Johnny Freaking Wrestling.”

It's possible that this is all part of his gimmick, as he held a Twitch stream shortly after he posted his message on X. He spent pretty much the entirety of it planking, as he does with his current WWE gimmick.

Afterward, he posted a screenshot of his Twitch stream going viral on X's news stories. He just said, “Ok,” in response to the news making waves.

Is WWE Superstar Johnny Gargano okay?

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From the looks of it, this is all part of Gargano's current WWE persona. His character appears to be depressed on-screen, and Gargano may be leaning into it on his social media accounts. Either way, hopefully, he gets the help he needs.

Gargano has been directionless since the departure of his former tag team partner, Tommaso Ciampa, who has since joined AEW. Now, Gargano is a singles competitor in WWE, and his character has nowhere to go.

He was recently squashed by Oba Femi, who has since challenged Brock Lesnar to a match at WrestleMania 42. Gargano has also suffered losses to Axion, Nathan Frazier, and Carmelo Hayes in recent months.

Throughout his career, Gargano has had success in NXT. While in WWE's developmental brand, Gargano won the North American Championship three times, and he won the NXT Championship once. He won tag team gold in NXT and on the main roster several times with Ciampa before he left.