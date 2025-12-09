The Pittsburgh Pirates are working hard this offseason to improve the club's roster. Pittsburgh missed the Major League Baseball playoffs once again in 2025, and has a new pitching coach to help the team return to the postseason in 2026.

New pitching coach Bill Murphy says reaching the postseason is absolutely the goal for his staff. Murphy's group of hurlers includes National League Cy Young award-winner Paul Skenes.

“I quite frankly cannot wait for the fans to see us playing in October. That’s why I came here,” Murphy said, per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Pirates fans would love for that to happen. Pittsburgh hasn't made the MLB Playoffs since the 2015 season. The club finished dead last in the National League Central in 2025, with a 71-91 record.

Pitching hasn't been the problem for the Pirates. It has been hitting, which was abysmal this past season. Pittsburgh finished last in MLB in home runs, and several other offensive statistical categories including runs scored.

Pirates are searching for offense this offseason

The Pirates are taking swings this offseason to try and find some solid bats. Pittsburgh failed to land free agent Kyle Schwarber, who signed a deal with the Philadelphia Phillies Tuesday. The Pirates also failed to land Josh Naylor, who decided to stay with the Seattle Mariners.

Pittsburgh did make a trade this offseason, sending starting pitcher Johan Oviedo to the Boston Red Sox. In return, the Pirates picked up prospect Jhostynxon Garcia.

The Pirates general manager Ben Cherington says his club is remaining active on possible trades and additions.

“I am very confident we'll be able to execute between now and Spring Training,” Cherington said at MLB Winter Meetings, per MLB.com. “I don't know when it will happen. I don't have a sense if it's going to happen in the next three days, next week or next month. Confident that we're going to be able to land some stuff that makes us feel better about the position player group and the depth of the lineup going into Spring Training. Believe that the best way to do that is to be engaged on as many fronts as possible. You chase 100 things, and three, four, five land. That's still the stage we're at.”

Pirates fans are hopeful that Cherington, Murphy and manager Don Kelly can finally field a winning ball club in 2026.