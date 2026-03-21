Before the draft conversation settled into its current shape, Mel Kiper Jr. briefly connected the Los Angeles Rams with a third receiver. In the immediate aftermath of the A.J. Brown and Davante Adams discussions, Kiper’s mock draft had the Rams selecting WR Jordyn Tyson from Arizona State.

This choice was largely influenced by the fact that, behind Puka Nacua and Adams, the receiver room still appeared open enough to warrant a first-round pick in an all-in season.

The more revealing subplot emerged shortly after that, and while the Rams were engaged in trade talks regarding Brown, Mike Florio reported that they also explored the possibility of trading Adams.

This indicated that the team's strategy was not solely about accumulating star players for excitement, but Los Angeles was considering contract dynamics, age factors, and short-window roster construction all at once. This is important because it explains why the Rams might appear focused on receivers in one mock draft and then pivot sharply in another.

That pivot has already occurred, and in Kiper’s most recent ESPN update post-free agency, the Rams no longer select Tyson, as Miami takes him earlier. Instead, Los Angeles shifts its focus to OT Francis Mauigoa.

The board has changed in light of the team’s roster moves as well, as soon as after the McDuffie trade and the official signing of Jaylen Watson, the Rams were down to one first-round pick at No. 13 instead of two.

Many projections moved away from urgent cornerback needs and instead toward offensive assistance, with some still arguing that a premium defensive back could be worth the risk.

TE Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon

Diante Lee, the Ringer

Kenyon Sadiq is another possibility for the new team. Diante Lee believes that drafting Sadiq would align with Sean McVay’s preference for versatility.

This selection would not merely be a nice extra for a contender, but it would be an attempt to make the offense exceedingly challenging to defend because Sadiq is not just a conventional tight end prospect, he is a movement piece with wide-receiver speed and sufficient size to create difficult matchups for defensive coordinators.

Los Angeles has utilized heavier personnel packages more than many realize, and his profile fits that strategy almost perfectly. He can stretch the field, pose a threat in the red zone, and keep the playbook flexible, making him a valuable asset as the Rams seek to maximize their remaining time with quarterback Matthew Stafford.

WR Denzel Boston, Washington

Nate Davis and Ayrton Ostly, USA TODAY

WR Denzel Boston from Washington represents a more traditional option. While the Sadiq projection aims to diversify McVay’s offensive strategy, the Boston projection focuses on preserving the existing structure of the receiver room before it becomes problematic.

Davis and Ostly highlight several realities: Adams is 33 years old, has dealt with late-season injuries, and is only under contract for one more year, while Boston, standing at 6-foot-4 and weighing 212 pounds, accumulated 62 catches, 881 yards, and 11 touchdowns in 2025.

He would provide the Rams with size that is immediately beneficial in the red zone and on the outside, and their argument emphasizes succession and roster layering.

If the Los Angeles Rams want a smooth transition from the end of the Adams era to the next chapter of their offense, Boston offers an effective pathway without necessitating a dramatic stylistic shift.

OT Francis Mauigoa, Miami

Gordon McGuinness, PFF

Mauigoa is seen as a mature pick, which contributes to its increasing credibility.

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Gordon McGuinness describes it as the luxury selection that successful teams can afford when free agency allows them to draft without addressing immediate needs, and the Rams have already invested in their secondary, which alters their draft strategy.

Instead of focusing solely on the most pressing issues, they can consider the next area of concern, and with Rob Havenstein's retirement, the offensive tackle position naturally became a priority, and Mauigoa brings an attractive resume: three years as a starter, a strong college pedigree, solid pass-protection statistics, and the potential to contribute early, even if the coaching staff still believes Warren McClendon Jr. deserves a chance.

Kiper’s latest mock draft, confirming the same position, only reinforces the idea that this is no longer a fringe consideration. Although receiver discussions dominated the early part of the draft process, the path to selecting Mauigoa now appears very real.

CB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee

Tim Crean, ClutchPoints

Jermod McCoy has been a topic of discussion among analysts, and Tim Crean, in his post-combine mock draft, projects McCoy to the Los Angeles Rams at No. 13.

This projection holds weight, even after the Rams invested heavily in their cornerback position. Crean argues that if McCoy hadn't suffered an ACL injury, he could have been in contention for the top cornerback spot in this draft class, and instead, he becomes a player that a contender can afford to draft, allowing time for his recovery while trusting in his potential.

Crean sees the Rams as the right team to take this gamble, as they have the stability necessary to wait for McCoy's return, which could yield a ballhawking, Pro Bowl-level cornerback once he is fully healthy.

This perspective offers a valuable reminder that free agency doesn’t eliminate premium needs; instead, it often reduces the urgency for immediate solutions, allowing front offices to take risks for potential benefits rather than reaching for instant results.

Collectively, these projections suggest that the Rams' front office is taking a layered approach in their decision-making.

Initially, there was a strong focus on acquiring another wide receiver, particularly when rumors connected a player like Tyson to Los Angeles, alongside speculation involving Adams and Brown. Now, however, the situation has evolved, and the Rams no longer seem cornered into selecting a flashy pass-catcher simply to address their secondary issues since they have already addressed significant aspects of that position.

As they approach this draft, the core question is rooted in philosophy.

One option focuses on enhancing Coach McVay’s offensive creativity with another versatile player, while another option prepares for a future without Adams, while still prioritizing the present, and a third option aims to protect the long-term stability of the offensive line in front of Stafford.

Lastly, there is the consideration that a contender should always be open to acquiring elite defensive talent when the opportunity arises.

This makes the No. 13 pick crucial for the Rams, having already completed urgent tasks at the beginning of this year, their focus in April shifts from damage control to a strategic decision about which finishing touch will best complement a roster eager to compete now. They can make a truly good team, aiming for the Super Bowl.