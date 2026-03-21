As Giants running back Cam Skattebo is now under head coach John Harbaugh, the star looks to have a successful season after a standout rookie campaign, though he has recently been under fire for comments outside of the football field. With Skattebo looking to come back to the Giants' training camp after a season-ending ankle injury last year, he has apologized for his comments relating to Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE).

Skattebo was on the “Bring The Juice” podcast recently, where he would say that CTE is not real and is an “excuse,” with people questioning if he was being serious or playing a joke. Either way, Skattebo would take to X, formerly Twitter, to say sorry for his comments and how it was a “tasteless joke.”

“I recently did an interview and had a lapse in judgment, which resulted in me making a tasteless joke about CTE and asthma. It was never my intention to downplay the seriousness of head injuries or asthma,” Skattebo wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “I sincerely apologize to anyone that was offended by my remarks, and I assure you that I’ll be more mindful and respectful going forward. Much love!”

A look at Giants' Cam Skattebo comments on CTE, asthma

There's no denying that Skattebo's comments about CTE caught a lot of people off guard, as he also made a joke regarding how asthma is “fake” when in a conversation with the show's host, Frank Dalena.

“You think CTE is a real thing?” Dalena asked Skattebo.

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“No. Its an excuse,” Skattebo responded.

“I think asthma is an excuse, too,” Dalena retorted.

“That's a good take. Asthma is fake. Just literally breathe air,” Skattebo said.

🚨🚨TRENDING🚨🚨#Giants star RB Cam Skattebo says that he does NOT believe that CTE IS REAL and it is all in your head. “You think CTE is a real thing? “No. Its an excuse” “I think asthma is an excuse too” “That's a good-take” (🎥bringthejuicepod)pic.twitter.com/NikQKPBErF — MLFootball (@MLFootball) March 21, 2026

One could take that as Skattebo joking around, which is more implied by his apology on social media, but it still took people by surprise to see the comments. Either way, Skattebo looks to move forward and prepare for the season ahead with the Giants.