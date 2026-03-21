NFL players are participating in the first-ever Fanatics Flag Football Classic in March. Tom Brady returned to the field to play, and he seemingly turned heads after making a brilliant highlight throw. It was so good that fans are going to start wanting him to unretire again.

Brady, who is 48 years old, side-stepped a defender before delivering a dart to the back of the endzone to Stefon Diggs. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback looked as good as ever to give Team USA the lead over the Founders.

HE’S BACK! Tom Brady with a DART to Stefon Diggs for the TD 😤 pic.twitter.com/eWrA0z7jeQ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 21, 2026

The future Hall of Famer signed on to play in the Fanatics Flag Football Classic this year and has been busy promoting the tournament throughout the offseason. Tom Brady has shared jabs with Logan Paul about athleticism as the two have spoken to each other about the flag football tournament.

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This is the first time in about three or four years that Brady has played football. He looks like he hasn't missed a step either, making moves and throws like he is still in his prime. It's rather impressive, as Brady continues to look like the ageless wonder.

Brady officially retired from the NFL after the 2022-23 campaign, after initially claiming he was going to retire after leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl win in the 2021-2022 season. He's regarded as the greatest quarterback of all-time, having played 23 years in the league.

Tom Brady ended his career with 89,214 passing yards (all-time record) and 649 passing touchdowns (all-time record) while completing 64.3% of his pass attempts. On top of his seven Super Bowl wins, Brady has also won three MVP Awards, is a three-time All-Pro First Team nominee, and is a 15-time Pro Bowler.