The Pittsburgh Pirates are not known for being a major player in free agency. In fact, they are known for being a notorious cheapskate — a franchise that looks to save every penny they could. But they expressed interest in Kyle Schwarber and even gave him a huge offer that reports say reached $125 million over four years — beating out the deal Schwarber signed with the Philadelphia Phillies (five-year, $150 million) on an average annual value basis.

Alas, as the rumor mill had correct all along, Schwarber was very much intent on returning to the Phillies, and nothing was going to stop that from happening other than a horrible offer from Philly. This then left the Pirates scrambling to find ways to improve the roster, but they did at least add a quality player to the mix in the aftermath of losing out on the biggest power bat on the market.

The Pirates, as per Jorge Castillo of ESPN, have signed left-handed relief pitcher Gregory Soto to a one-year, $7.75 million deal. This signing helps reinforce a Pirates bullpen that ranked 13th last season in ERA even further.

The Pirates' relief corps allowed a cumulative 3.83 ERA, which is a solid mark. But if they were to take the next step in their progression as a team, they will need more, and Soto, the former All-Star, gives them more options late in games — especially when he's a southpaw pitcher.

Gregory Soto looking for bounce-back season with Pirates

Soto's peripherals were solid in 2025, as he put up a 3.42 FIP across 60.1 innings of work (70 appearances) across his stints with the Baltimore Orioles and New York Mets.

At 30 years of age, one would think that Soto would have a lot more gas left in the tank. The key for him in a Pirates uniform would be to reduce the baserunners he's allowing and for him to keep his walk rate down.