Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Jared Jones is dealing with some injury issues. Jones is missing his final spring training start due to elbow problems, per MLB.com. That's certainly a tough blow for the Pirates.

The team is reportedly just learning about this injury, per the outlet. It's uncertain how long Jones will have to be out. Jones is not listed as the team's Opening Day starter, as that honor is going to Paul Skenes.

Jones is looked at though as a starter for the club in 2025. He finished the 2024 season with a 6-8 record, as well as a 4.14 ERA. The Pirates pitcher posted 132 strikeouts last season with 39 walks.

Pittsburgh is playing Tampa Bay on Wednesday in a spring training game. Opening Day is March 27 for most Major League Baseball teams.

The Pirates are hoping for success in 2025

The Pirates looked strong for a good part of the 2024 season, but things fell apart after the MLB trade deadline. Pittsburgh stumbled in the last six weeks of the campaign, before closing with a 76-86 record.

Pittsburgh has made just a handful of postseason appearances in the last 30 years. The Pirates are used to being in the cellar of the NL Central, and there's hope that finally this season will turn around their fortunes.

The Pirates pitching is one of the reasons why fans are optimistic. Pittsburgh found a star in Skenes, who ended up starting for the NL in the 2024 All-Star game. The pitcher also won the honor of NL Rookie of the Year. He leads the rotation, but needs help in the rotation.

Enter Jones. The young pitcher is seen as a strong counterpart to Skenes. Jones finished the 2024 season with a 1.19 WHIP while appearing in 22 games. Unfortunately, Jones has also dealt with injuries throughout his tenure so far. He missed some time last season due to a strain.

The Pirates are hopeful that Jones can return quickly. Pittsburgh is expected to use Skenes, Jones and veteran Mitch Keller to help shore up their starting pitching. Skenes has worked on some pitches this offseason for the Pirates, and wants to work a lot of innings. The team may need him to do just that.

The Pirates open their MLB season against the Miami Marlins on March 27. Time will tell if the club can have a strong 2025 campaign.