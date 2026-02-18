Konnor Griffin is currently the No. 1-ranked prospect on the MLB Top 100 List. The Pittsburgh Pirates seemingly have a rising star within the organization, as Griffin is making a serious case to be on the roster to begin the 2026 season.

On Wednesday, he displayed his excellent power at the plate yet again during a batting practice session ahead of spring training. The 19-year-old shortstop/outfielder was spotted hitting a monster home run that's projected to be 440 to 450 feet, according to Jason Mackey of PG Sports Now.

And now Konnor Griffin clears the batter’s eye. What is that 440? 450? That’s a poke. pic.twitter.com/r1t6rDZZe0 — Jason Mackey (@JMackeyPG) February 18, 2026

It's difficult to see the ball in the video. However, Mackey claims that the ball hit the top of the big green wall. Griffin managed to hit it that far without much effort.

“There are 410-foot signs on either side of the batter’s eye here. Konnor Griffin just hit the top of the giant green wall. With relative ease. Crazy. Every day it's something else.”

Griffin was the No. 9 overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft. He reached Double-A in his first year in the minors. He ended last season with a .333 batting average and .415 OBP while recording 161 hits, 21 home runs, 94 RBIs, and 65 stolen bases. His potential is seemingly through the roof, as he appears to be ready for the Majors.

The Pirates are currently starting Nick Gonzales at shortstop, while Bryan Reynolds, Oniel Cruz, and Ryan O'Hearn are listed as the starters in the outfield. If Konnor Griffin continues playing at a high level through spring training, he could push one of those guys out of the starting role sooner, rather than later.