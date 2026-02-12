Spring Training is here, and the Pittsburgh Pirates are preparing to make some headway as they approach the 2026 season. Konnor Griffin is among the Pirates' prospects that many will be watching, and it will be a chance to see what tools they have as the new season nears. After finishing 71-91, the prospects are the hope that is here for the Pirates organization.

Griffin is the top prospect in baseball, according to a list by Major League Baseball. What he can accomplish this season may give an indication of what is to come.

Griffin is joined by numerous other Pirates prospects who are looking to make their mark. Here are the two other prospects, in addition to Griffin, who are worth watching at Spring Training.

Konnor Griffin is the best in the world

For now, the baseball pundits love Griffin. Not only is he the best Pirates prospect, but he is also the best in all of baseball. Griffin blends an elite mix of power, speed, and athleticism. Many experts believe he can be a 30-30 guy, as evidenced by his minor-league body of work so far.

Griffin had a great 2025 season, exploding to start the season. His season started strongly, hitting .338 with nine home runs and 26 stolen bases while spending some time at Low-A Brandenton. Next, he continued his hot start, batting .325 with seven home runs and 33 stolen bases while playing in High-A Greensboro. Things did not stop there, as Griffin hit .318 with three home runs and five stolen bases while playing 11 games at Double-A Altoona.

Griffin's rapid ascent through the minor leagues has Bucs' fans excited about what is to come. He is a shortstop who can also play outfield, and could become one of the top hitters in baseball in no time.

Bubba Chandler can bring it on the mound

Paul Skenes won the Cy Young last season, representing a beacon of hope in Pittsburgh. Now, they have a kid named Bubba Chandler, who is ready to show up and show out.

Chandler has a high-ceiling arm, and he could make the big-league rotation soon. He already made some appearances in the big leagues, going 4-1 with a 4.02 ERA in seven relief appearances, tossing 31 1/3 innings while striking out 31. Amazingly, Chandler started his major league career by hurling four shutout innings and hitting 100.4 MPH on the radar. He then earned his first win in his second appearance.

Chandler developed quickly in the minors, and it helped him get to the big leagues. Now, the trick will be to enhance his skills and make it in the rotation.

Seth Hernandez has a high ceiling

The Pirates took Seth Hernandez with the sixth overall pick. While the two players above could make an impact at the big-league level this season, it may take some time for Hernandez.

Hernandez has a mid-90s fastball with secondary pitches that can make an impact. Currently, the plan is to continue to develop him and make it so he can become a long-term starter. The Pirates drafted him with the idea that he could eventually become a key member of their rotation.

As Skenes and Chandler make the headlines, Hernandez has time to develop his mechanics and eventually become a key starter. Spring Training will be a big opportunity for the young star to show his big-league club a preview of what is to come.