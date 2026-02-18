Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes, an important member of the MLBPA executive subcommittee, reacted after longtime union head Tony Clark resigned amidst an investigation.

Clark, who is already under federal investigation by the Eastern District of New York over last year’s handling of union finances, led to an internal investigation. Clark stepped down on Tuesday, following the internal investigation that found he had an inappropriate relationship with his sister-in-law, who worked for the union, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Skenes is part of the exclusive eight-player executive subcommittee, which represents players in labor negotiations and interacts with union leadership, including the head of the MLBPA.

The union players’ leadership, of which Skenes is a part, asked Clark to step down after they were made aware of the exchanges between Clark and his sister-in-law this past weekend, according to a report from Ken Rosenthal, Evan Drellich, and Andy McCullough of The Athletic.

“I feel good about where we’re at. … The biggest thing is our strength as players, our commitment and unity as a group,” reacting to the resignation, Skenes said.

Skenes serves as an Alternate Association Player Representative, one of two players in that role on the subcommittee alongside San Diego Padres infielder Jake Cronenworth. His two-year term began in December 2024 and will run through the end of this year.

The executive subcommittee works alongside 30 player representatives from each major league team on the union’s executive board, plus 34 spots from the minor leagues, bringing the total to 72.

Skenes and the rest of the subcommittee, along with the 30 player reps, are now tasked with selecting a new MLBPA leader during an important year for baseball.

The current collective bargaining agreement (CBA) expires on Dec. 1. If the owners and players fail to reach a deal by then, a lockout could occur. That outcome is considered likely, and a long lockout could involve a range of issues, including a salary cap, revenue sharing, player contracts, and more.

Skenes and his team must find a new leader to guide those negotiations and ensure the players’ interests are represented in what promises to be another contentious CBA.