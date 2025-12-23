Just a few days after a big multi-team trade, the Pittsburgh Pirates have struck once again. After being linked to numerous free agent sluggers, such as Japanese star Kazuma Okamoto, the Pirates have found another slugger for their lineup. Per FanSided's Robert Murray on X, formerly Twitter, Pittsburgh has inked All-Star first baseman Ryan O'Hearn to a two-year deal.

Article Continues Below

“A splash for the Pirates: Free-agent first baseman Ryan O’Hearn and the Pittsburgh Pirates are in agreement on a two-year, $29 million contract, according to sources familiar with the deal,” broke Murray on Tuesday afternoon. “It includes $500K in performance bonuses in each season.”

More to come as this story unfolds.