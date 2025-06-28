July of 2025 month was going to be a great one for Dave Parker and his family. The former MVP is part of the 2025 National Baseball Hall of Fame class alongside CC Sabathia and Ichiro Suzuki. The Pittsburgh Pirates legend is already a part of the team's hall of fame, but he passed away on Saturday at 74 years old.

Parker spent more than a decade with the Pirates during his Major League Baseball career. The outfielder won two batting titles, an MVP and the 1979 World Series, the most recent in franchise history. The team posted a heartfelt message remembering Parker after his death. The legend struggled with Parkinson's disease for the last few years of his life.

As soon as the Pirates created the team's Hall of Fame in 2022, Parker was one of its first members. The outfielder is considered one of the greatest players in team history. Parker had a great career, even after he left Pittsburgh in 1984. He finished his 19-year career with two World Series titles, three Gold Gloves and Silver Sluggers each, and seven All-Star appearances.

Parker's induction into the Hall of Fame was supposed to be a triumphant moment. Instead Sabathia, Suzuki, and the rest of the class will accept their place in Cooperstown with a heavy heart.

The loss is another tough blow for a Pirates team that does not have a lot going for it. Pittsburgh has been shooting down Paul Skenes trade rumors for weeks. However, the team's struggles have fans wishing for the star to move to another city.

The Pirates have tried everything, including firing their manager. With Parker now passed away, few players remain from the 1979 World Series champion team. Fans will remember the outfielder as a big part of the team's history and will miss him dearly. The National Baseball Hall of Fame will honor his memory as he joins their ranks in July.