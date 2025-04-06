The Pittsburgh Pirates are choosing to return a sign to their outfield wall that honored the late player Roberto Clemente. The Pirates removed the sign honoring Clemente, and replaced it with a drink advertisement.

That move drew the ire of fans and baffled Clemente's son, who said the franchise had not notified the family of the decision.

“We did not intend to disrespect the legacy of Roberto Clemente by adding the advertisement to the pad in right field,” Pirates president Travis Williams said in a statement. “We want to make sure that the Clemente family understands that we intended no disrespect to their father. We look forward to continuing our relationship with the Clemente family and apologize to them and our fans for our honest mistake.”

Clemente's son was not happy when he heard about the initial change. He said he wanted to speak with the franchise about why the decision ever happened.

“Our hope is that this moment serves as an opportunity for reflection, paving the way for a more thoughtful, transparent, and collaborative relationship moving forward,” Roberto Clemente Jr. said in part in a statement, per ESPN.

Clemente played for the Bucs from the 1955 season through 1972. He won two World Series championships in Pittsburgh. Clemente died in a plane crash in 1972. A year later, he was inducted in the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

The Pirates are having a rough start to the season

The Pirates are sailing through troubled waters. Pittsburgh is 3-7 on the season, and fans are angry with team owner Bob Nutting. Pittsburgh's fans are mostly concerned that Nutting hasn't spent more money to help the team.

Many Pirates fans want Nutting to sell the team, following years of struggles and frustration. Even Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes has weighed in. He is defending the team's owner as well as manager Derek Shelton.

“Mr. Nutting and Shelty aren't the ones playing,” Skenes said Saturday, per ESPN. “We're the ones playing. If we were 8-0 through however many games we've played right now, the fans aren't booing. We've got to play better.”

The Pirates seemed to hear that message on Sunday. Pittsburgh battled through an 11 inning game with the New York Yankees, before winning 5-4. Pittsburgh avoided a sweep at the hands of the Bronx Bombers.

Pittsburgh next plays the St. Louis Cardinals Monday. Pirates fans hope that there are calmer waters ahead.