The Pittsburgh Pirates are hoping to build themselves back into a winning team. Pittsburgh has one of the best young prospects in Major League Baseball, according to new rankings. Pirates farm prospect Konnor Griffin is MLB's top prospect, according to The Score.

Griffin was honored by MLB Pipeline with that ranking. He has yet to play any baseball in the big leagues, but is quickly rising through Pittsburgh's farm system.

The top five prospects according to the MLB Pipeline rankings are all shortstops, including Griffin. Griffin was selected by Pittsburgh ninth overall in the 2024 MLB Draft.

Pittsburgh finished the 2025 season with a 71-91 record. The club was last in the National League Central. The Pirates haven't made the postseason since the 2015 season.

Konnor Griffin could be playing with the Pirates soon

The Pirates are looking for offense in 2026, after an abysmal performance during the 2025 campaign. Pittsburgh finished dead last in MLB in runs scored, as well as home runs.

Pittsburgh pushed to fix the offense this offseason. The team traded for Brandon Lowe, who hit 31 home runs in 2025 with the Tampa Bay Rays. Pittsburgh also signed free agent Ryan O'Hearn, after pursuing Kyle Schwarber and several other top bats.

Griffin could provide some extra pop to the Pittsburgh offense too, when he joins the team.

“Griffin topped the list after an impressive 2025 season where he slashed .333/.415/.527 with 21 home runs, 94 RBIs, and 65 steals across three minor-league levels,” The Score reported.

Pittsburgh is trying to pair offense with their stellar pitching staff. The Pirates ace is Paul Skenes, who won the National League Cy Young in 2025. Skenes has already established himself as one of the top hurlers in MLB. The Pirates also have young star pitcher Bubba Chandler for the 2026 rotation, as well as veteran Mitch Keller.

Time will tell if Griffin can help the struggling Pirates become a top club once again. Pittsburgh hasn't won a World Series in close to 50 years.