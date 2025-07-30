The Pittsburgh Pirates are sure to be sellers at the MLB trade deadline. Pitching will be sold at a premium before Thursday at 6 p.m. Eastern, and the Buccos must take advantage. David Bednar and Mitch Keller could bring back a prospect haul, and the New York Yankees are interested. But New York Post insider Jon Heyman reports that the Bombers do have a limit as to what they will pay.

“Yankees have been in contact with Pirates about multiple players. Bednar is a target. Keller interests them, too, but price tag might discourage them,” Heyman reported.

Bednar has been the Pirates' closer this year and could fill a desperate need for the Yankees. He is not a free agent until 2027, and is having a sensational year. His 5.77 ERA in 62 appearances last year has proved to be an aberration, with a 2.37 mark in 42 appearances this year. With tremendous injuries in the bullpen, Bednar would be a perfect fit.

The Yankees need a starter, with Gerrit Cole and Clarke Schmidt out for the season. Schmidt's midseason Tommy John surgery will also keep him out for parts of 2026, which makes Keller attractive. Keller is due $54 million through 2028, making him an expensive addition for any team.

Heyman mentions the price tag, but is not referring to Keller's contract. That means the Pirates are asking for a heavy load of prospects for their top two trade targets. Yankees No. 2 prospect Spencer Jones has been raking in the minor leagues, and Pittsburgh desperately needs offensive help. Brian Cashman could be hesitant to deal him, but Don Kelly should be pounding the table asking for him.

The Yankees and Pirates have less than 48 hours to work out a deal for Keller and Bednar. Will New York cave? Or will Pittsburgh give up their pitchers for lesser prospects?