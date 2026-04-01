The Green Bay Packers made some win-now moves during NFL free agency, signing defensive tackle Javon Hargrave while adding a few role players on both sides of the ball. But adding new talent won't mean anything if the culture in Green Bay is starting to crumble.

Packers insider Matt Schneidman dropped some concerning news during a recent podcast episode. Schneidman quoted Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, who talked about some players not buying in during the 2025 season.

“He said there were players last season who were disappointed with their roles, and LaFleur's quote was ‘I think that took a toll on the team,'” Schneidman said on The Tundra podcast.

His co-host, former Packer John Kuhn, expressed concern about LaFleur's admission about players not being fully bought in last season.

“I'm actually shocked by this,” Kuhn said. “That players being upset with their roles could be what really led to the team's demise.”

Schneidman clarified that LaFleur did not make it clear which player he was talking about. That means it is possible that they are no longer on the roster. Regardless, Kuhn explained why this is a worrying development for the Packers.

“This is an important thing,” Kuhn said. “There was a feeling around Green Bay that the locker room was finally in its zen state. That everyone was bought in, and it was player-driven. You had leaders in Rashan Gary, Micah Parsons, Xavier McKinney. Leaders on the offensive side in Jordan Love, Josh Jacobs, and Christian Watson… You just start to look around now and speculate.”

Either way, it must be concerning for Packers fans to learn that LaFleur's grip on the locker room is loosening. The Packers will be under pressure to make some noise during the 2026 season. Otherwise, big changes could be coming soon.