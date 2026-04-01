The Kansas City Chiefs have had a busy offseason thus far, recently signing star running back and reigning Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III in free agency. The Chiefs are hoping to bounce back after missing the playoffs altogether in the 2025 season, which ended in star quarterback Patrick Mahomes going down with a torn ACL.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has been in Phoenix, Arizona, this week to take part in the annual coaches' meeting, and recently, the team played an April Fool's joke on their head coach by announcing a fake disguise with his signature mustache and glasses purported to be going on sale.

“Introducing the highly requested Andy Reid Disguise! Now you can rock Big Red's signature look on gamedays, for Halloween, or just around your house. Secure yours now for the low price of $15.87 before they're gone,” they wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Introducing the highly requested Andy Reid Disguise! Now you can rock Big Red's signature look on gamedays, for Halloween, or just around your house. Secure yours now for the low price of $15.87 before they're gone 🥸 pic.twitter.com/3cSKSe2SnV — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) April 1, 2026

The team clarified in the comments section that it was indeed an April Fool's joke.

Reid has become a beloved figure in Kansas City over the years, helping guide the team to three Super Bowl victories, the most recent of which came in the 2023-24 season against the San Fransciso 49ers. Things got tough for the Chiefs last year, with the team seeing regression from some of its aging veterans, as well as a gaping hole at the running back position.

Kansas City did well to fill that void with the Walker III signing, and now, the main remaining question is about whether Mahomes will be ready to go for next season. The Chiefs already brought in Justin Fields this offseason as a contingency plan.

In any case, the Chiefs will now look forward to the NFL Draft, which is slated to get underway later this month.