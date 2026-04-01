Toronto Blue Jays' starting pitcher Kevin Gausman opened up the 2026 season with 11 strikeouts in his first start on the mound. In his second outing in the campaign, Gausman managed to strike out 10 batters once again.

In the top of the sixth inning during Wednesday's game between the Colorado Rockies and the Blue Jays, Gausman delivered his 10th strikeout, leaving Rockies' infielder Wili Castro whiffing on a low pitch. Fans attending the game in Toronto gave the 35-year-old right-hander an ovation as he went to the dugout.

Make that TEN Ks for Kevin Gausman He's got double-digit strikeouts in back-to-back starts to begin the season ⛽️ pic.twitter.com/vHGWunEhFx — MLB (@MLB) April 1, 2026

Kevin Gausman was pulled off the mound after that inning, ending his day with 10 strikeouts while allowing just two hits, zero walks, and zero earned runs. Through two starts, the 14-year veteran has already totaled 21 strikeouts. He's been dominant early this season for the Blue Jays so far.

His numbers on Wednesday are pretty similar to his first start on Opening Day, as he diced the Athletics with 11 strikeouts while allowing just one hit, zero walks, and one earned run. If he maintains this pace, then the Blue Jays would largely benefit defensively whenever he takes the mound.

The two-time All-Star has really turned the jets on over the past several years since originally signing with Toronto in 2022. That trend is seemingly continuing in 2026, as Gausman looks like an early Cy Young candidate in his first two starts.

After two strong outings, Blue Jays fans are probably already looking forward to Kevin Gausman's next start. While Toronto attempts to earn more wins over the next several games, the club's ace is not projected to take the mound again until April 7, when the team takes on the Los Angeles Dodgers at home.