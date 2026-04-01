Ever since Tristen Newton has been in the NBA, he’s been playing on a two-way contract. After being cut in training camp by the Minnesota Timberwolves, Newton was playing in the G League before being signed to a two-way contract by the Houston Rockets in early January.

With just a handful of games remaining in the regular season, Tristen Newton has yet to appear in a game for the Rockets, but he’s spent plenty of time in the G League as part of his two-way contract.

Part of the nature of two-way deals is the sometimes constant shuffle between the G League and the NBA, something Newton is no stranger to. He was the No. 49 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft by the Indiana Pacers, and played a portion of his rookie season with the team before they cut him. He was immediately claimed off waivers by the Timberwolves and finished out the 2024-25 season with them.

During both stops, he spent plenty of time playing for each team’s G League affiliate. The uncertainty that comes with a two-way contract can be tough to navigate, but if there’s one thing Newton has learned through two years in the NBA now, it’s to be in the best shape a player possibly can be.

“Just make sure you’re in shape,” Newton told ClutchPoints in an exclusive interview back in February. “When I go to the G League, I play a lot so I’m in shape for sure. So if they ever do call me up and it’s time for me to go out there and play on the main team, then I’ll be ready. I’ll be in playing shape.”

Tristen Newton rewarded with All-Star experience



Newton’s efforts in the G League have not gone unnoticed. He was selected to play in the Rising Stars competition over All-Star Weekend as part of Team Austin, coached by former NBA player Austin Rivers and comprised of players who have made a mark in the G League this season regardless of contract status.

He’s appeared in 49 G League games this season as part of his two-way contract. He’s split time between the Iowa Wolves early in the season when was still on the Timberwolves roster, and the Rio Grande Valley Vipers after signing with the Rockets.

He’s averaged 25.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 2.0 steals while shooting 47.9 percent from the field, 36.7 percent from the 3-point line and 86 percent from the free-throw line. His play earned him the right to take the court opposite some of the top rising stars in the NBA, an opportunity he doesn’t take for granted.

“That means a lot to me. Growing up as a kid you watch all the All-Star games and wishing you could be there someday. So being able to participate in All-Star Weekend is a definitely a dream come true,” Newton said. “I think my favorite memory was the 2016 Dunk Contest with Zach LaVine and Aaron Gordon. I feel that would be No. 1 for me.”

Last season, Newton was part of a group of NBA rookies all hailing from UConn. They were fresh off a national championship, the program’s second straight under head coach Dan Hurley. Only Newton was on the title-winning team from the previous year, as the others were all brand new to the Huskies’ program.

Stephon Castle and Donovan Clingan were freshmen. Cam Spencer was a transfer from Rutgers. And Newton had originally transferred from East Carolina. All four of them were selected to participate in the Rising Stars event with each of them having varying degrees of success in the NBA thus far.

For Newton, it’s just a testament to how special that UConn group was. They went 37-3 overall, 18-2 in the Big East and are now getting to showcase their abilities in the league.

“It was a very special group, four of the five starters on that team were in the Rising Stars game,” Newton said. That shows a lot about UConn as a whole. Even the year before, we still have guys who got drafted, who are still in the league producing. So I feel like the level of work that we put in day in and day out, it just translates to the next level.”

While Newton has yet to really get the opportunity to produce in the NBA, he’s been able to get a sense of what it takes to be successful in the league. He’s had three different groups of teammates with the Pacers, Timberwolves and now the Rockets, all with different experiences and learning opportunities.

He’s grateful for the opportunity to be on a two-way contract, but he has goals of earning a standard deal and being able to make an impact in regular games. But until then, he’s going to keep working in hopes of one day reaching that point.

“I’m still learning day to day. Obviously I’m trying to get that guaranteed NBA contract,” Newton said. “It’s just showing teams that I put in the work, showing my coaches that I put in the work and I’m all in. I’m ready for the moment whenever I get called. Just staying ready and being prepared for whatever happens.”