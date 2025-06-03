June is here. This is the month when things start to get serious in Major League Baseball. The Midseason Classic is a month away, and voting for players to make the All-Star team will begin shortly. Trade season is also looming as we are now under two months before that deadline. The San Diego Padres are certainly a team that will be buyers at the deadline and desperately need a left fielder and pitching rotation help.

Luis Robert Jr. has been a name that has circulated trade rumors for the last two seasons. The Chicago White Sox are a team who are not close to competing. At 18-42, the Sox are once again one of the laughing stocks of the league, and it will be hard to imagine a flip of the script any time soon.

A Padres and Robert Jr. pairing makes sense, even with Robert Jr. playing poorly this season. ESPN's Jeff Passan recently published his trade deadline piece, and mentions the potential pairing of Robert Jr. and the Padres.

One of the primary reasons anyone makes sense for a trade is the opportunity for a fresh start. You cannot say that for every player, especially for ones who have been moved many times in their career. The 27-year-old has been with the White Sox his entire career. A fresh start may very well be the best thing for him. Envisioning playing for the Padres, a team that badly needs an outfielder, should be on his mind.

The White Sox can get it done. They would receive prospects in return, and Padres' GM A.J. Preller has not shied away from making blockbuster moves. Over the last few seasons, he has done everything he can to turn the Padres into a winning ball club. A lot of moves have been questionable, but adding a star in this league to the roster has a chance to be one of his better moves.