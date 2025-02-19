The San Diego Padres received good news regarding first baseman Luis Arraez with spring training set to get underway soon. Arraez had surgery to repair a torn ligament in his thumb. He was unable to swing a bat.

Arraez is healthy and ready to go, however, as preparation for the upcoming season continues, MLB.com's AJ Cassavell wrote.

“It affected me a lot, because I use my hands a lot,” Arraez said. “I stay inside-out. But I couldn't use it last year. This year … I don't feel anything in my thumb. Good sign. I think it's a lot of problems [for] the pitchers this year.”

Arraez was a popular talking point in a lot of rumors before he signed with the Padres. That is not something he spends a lot of time focusing on, however.

“I don't pay attention to that,” Arraez said. “ … They can talk about trade, but I'm still here. I've got this beautiful uniform. I feel good here. I'm here to play baseball [and] try to win a World Series.”

Padres manager Mike Shildt is excited about the bat Arraez brings to the Padres' lineup.

“How he won a batting title basically without a thumb for the last six weeks was beyond impressive,” Shildt said. “To compete with that kind of physical ailment — and compete well, still lead us into the playoffs — it’s very, very impressive. A lot of respect. … Now, he looks healthy. Watch out.”

Joe Musgrove motivated ahead of 2025 season

Starting San Diego Padres RHP Joe Musgrove is recovering from Tommy John surgery and is not expected to be ready to go until midseason, but is motivated to help the team once he returns, even if it means moving to the bullpen.

“I'll go play first if I had to,” Musgrove said with a smile. “Whatever they need, I will just love to be out there. Obviously, it's selfish of me to force myself into a game if I don't feel like I'm ready so I'm going to be very honest with them. I'm not going to hurt the team by going out there when I'm not ready or not sharp or prepared.”

Musgrove has been taking his recovery as carefully as possible in order to avoid reinjury.

“I’ve been so careful and so smart about this thing that, like, I’m not gonna let myself do something stupid,” Musgrove said. “I have toed the line of, like, teasing a few things and just seeing where it’s at, just to kind of, like, for peace of mind, to know where I’m at. And that’s all gone really well. I know I’m a month-and-a-half away from really kicking this thing off and going, and I haven’t had any setbacks yet. So the last thing I want to do is, like, upset (the recovery process).”