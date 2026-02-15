San Diego Padres general manager AJ Preller is entering the final year of his contract. However, star third baseman Manny Machado doesn't want to see him leave the franchise anytime soon.

After Preller signed Nick Castellanos in free agency, he received a major endorsement from the third baseman. But the general manager knows Machado may have some ulterior motives, via Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

“You give out a $300 million contract, you usually get those kind of comments,” Preller said.

All jokes aside, Machado's $300 million deal with the Padres back in 2019 changed the trajectory of the franchise forever. In his seven years with the franchise, Machado has hit .275 with 194 home runs, 631 RBIs and 60 stolen bases. He has been named to the All-Star Game and earned a Silver Slugger award three times.

The only thing Machado hasn't done with the Padres is take home a World Series trophy. Since that 2019 season, San Diego has been to the playoffs four times. However, they haven't made it past the National League Championship Series.

If Preller is to be extended, it would be with the understanding that the Padres are operating as true contenders. San Diego has made things competitive in the NL West, but eventually they'll need to take another step forward.

Having Machado on his side will go a long way for Preller though. He has built the foundation the Padres now stand on. Still, San Diego is expecting results. Even with Machado's blessing, the Padres will need to be at the top of their game in 2026 for Preller to remain in good graces.