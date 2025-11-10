2026 will look very different for the San Diego Padres. Craig Stammen is the new manager of the ball club after Mike Shildt's sudden retirement.

After a miserable exit to the postseason after losing to the Chicago Cubs, the Padres are hoping to see some things go their way in 2026. The starting pitching rotation will be something to seriously monitor as the team will be without Yu Darvish for the entire season. The good news is that two pitchers are on track to return from injury, one starter and one reliever. Starter Joe Musgrove missed all of 2025 after undergoing Tommy John surgery. He will be back early in the season.

Toward the end of the 2025 campaign, All-Star reliever Jason Adam missed the rest of the season after rupturing his quad on the mound during a game. The injury came right after the trade deadline, after the Padres formed one of the best bullpens in the sport. The bullpen will look very different in 2026.

Adam recently told the media that there is a “chance” he returns for Opening Day.

“Rehab is going well for Jason Adam. Said there’s a *chance* he will be ready for Opening Day, but if not, should be early in season.”

Adam was having an incredible season and has established himself as one of the best right-handed relievers in the game. He ended his season with a 1.93 ERA and 1.15 WHIP. He was on pace for the highest WAR of his career, but ending with a 2.4 WAR is still very elite. Adam was also on pace to strike out more hitters than he has in his career (81). He needed 12 more. Despite the injury, there is no reason why Adam can't return to his All-Star form. The Padres will need him to help solidify to bullpen alongside Adrian Morejon and Mason Miller.