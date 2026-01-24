With the San Diego Padres surrounded by rumors this offseason as the team looks to bolster itself for a successful 2026 season, the franchise is no doubt led by star Manny Machado. As the Padres gear up for Spring Training, a group of analysts predict the type of season Machado will have compared to new Chicago Cubs star Alex Bregman.

On MLB Network, Yonder Alonso and Steve Phillips spoke about the recent Top-100 rankings that MLB.com released, which had Machado at No. 34 and Bregman at No. 35. Phillips would take the side that Machado will have the better season.

“I think Machado has the better year, I think Manny now healthy, the elbow removed now, get a full season of him, I think Manny's primed to have a big season for the Padres, but I think Bregman is going to be very good for the Cubs,” Phillips said after Machado hit a .275 batting average to go along with 27 home runs and 95 RBIs.

Who will have a better 2026 season: Alex Bregman or Manny Machado? Greg, @StevePhillipsGM and @YonderalonsoU discuss with the third basemen ranking at Nos. 35 and 34 on the #Top100RightNow. pic.twitter.com/1ANsf3Wcwk — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) January 24, 2026

The conversation between Alex Bregman and Padres' Manny Machado

As Machado looks to help improve the Padres after the 2025 season, there could be some people who argue that Bregman will have the better season. Subsequently, Alonso, on the same segment, would say he's leaning toward Bregman as he's joining a division in the NL Central that “favors hitters,” as Phillips shared how “shocked” he was that the star player isn't with the Boston Red Sox anymore.

“I'm shocked by it,” Phillips said. “And look, you know the deal, you've got to close the deal. And just because you have it out there, and you think you're going to get it done. If somebody swoops in at the end, they steal them away. Now, the ballpark, the weather in Chicago early in the year, is gonna be a bit of a challenge for him. I think Fenway was a great fit for him as a pull hitter.”

San Diego looks to further improve after finishing with a 90-72 record, which put them second in the NL West, as they lost to the Chicago Cubs in the wild-card round.