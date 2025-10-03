Manny Machado wasn't happy after the San Diego Padres' season-ending loss to the Chicago Cubs in Game 3 of the NL Wild Card round on Thursday evening.

San Diego had a lot of promise as the team achieved 90 wins throughout the regular season. They had the second spot in the NL West Division, only trailing the Los Angeles Dodgers for the top seed.

However, the Padres' offense was unable to perform throughout the course of the wild card series. They lost 3-1 in Game 1 before bouncing back with a 3-0 shutout win in Game 2. Despite their efforts, they couldn't get the tiebreaker as they lost 3-1, effectively ending their time in the postseason.

Machado reflected on the team's series loss after the game, per reporter Allison Edmonds. Safe to say there wasn't any positivity in his emotional response.

“How do I assess the season? We just lost. How do you think I assess it?” Machado said.

How Manny Machado, Padres played against Cubs

It was brutal for Manny Machado and the Padres to see their season come to an end early. Their offense only putting up five total runs throughout the three-game series against the Cubs only adds more salt to the wound.

Chicago controlled all the momentum after scoring a pair of runs in the second inning due to an RBI single and an RBI walk with bases loaded. They later added a home run from Michael Busch in the seventh inning, firming their grip on the lead.

San Diego didn't score until the top of the ninth inning. Jackson Merrill was the one who finally put his team on the board with a solo shot to right-center field. Despite his efforts, it wasn't enough to spark a rally for his team.

The Padres' bullpen couldn't stop the Cubs from making plays on the offensive side of the ball. They gave up 13 hits after 32 at-bats, which kept San Diego vulnerable to big moments all game. Yu Darvish obtained the loss as he conceded four hits and two runs after one inning.

The Padres will look to retool their roster throughout the offseason, hoping to be better for the 2026 MLB season.