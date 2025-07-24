The New York Yankees are coming off a rough series against the Toronto Blue Jays. Luckily for them, Ben Rice helped the Yankees defeat the Blue Jays on Tuesday. Despite each game's importance, New York general manager Brian Cashman's focus to the Major League Baseball trade deadline. San Diego Padres starter Dylan Cease has emerged a target at the MLB trade deadline.

Cease's name has gained more traction in trade talks as the July 31 deadline looms. Contenders around the league are looking for upgrades to their starting rotation. The Yankees are at the top of the list after losing Clark Schmidt for the season. With him and Gerrit Cole out, Aaron Boone needs more help on the mound in order to compete. New York is willing to pay a high price to do so.

The Padres are in position to fight for one of the three National League wild card spots. According to MLB Insider Jon Heyman, San Diego is willing to hear offers. The Yankees are not the only team interested in adding Cease, either. The Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, and Chicago Cubs have also been in contact. If he is traded, the former All-Star would be in a blockbuster deal.

The Yankees have endured hardships throughout the season. Despite everything that has gone wrong, New York is one good stretch of games away from retaking the lead in the AL East. While the Yankees would like to bring in a third baseman before July 31, they cannot overlook the starting pitcher market. Luckily for Cashman, he has enough resources to address both needs.

Here is a trade package that the Yankees could offer the Padres for Cease.

Yankees receive: SP Dylan Cease

Padres receive: OF Trent Grisham, 2B Roc Riggio

Why should the Yankees trade for Cease?

The Yankees are under pressure to make a big move after losing multiple players to injury this season. New York designated DJ LeMahieu for assignment, adding another area of concern to the lineup. Heading into the home stretch of the season, Cashman needs to give Boone more tools to use before the MLB trade deadline robs the team of the opportunity to bring in more talent.

The potential addition of Cease gives New York a formidable foursome to throw at opponents. Luis Gil's return to the Yankees is around the corner. If he comes back at the level he left at, the team has some of the best pitching in the league. With the improved play of their bullpen, Boone would finally have full faith in his staff. That kind of confidence could play a big role in a playoff run.

Cease is in the middle of rough season with the Padres. A 4.59 ERA would be the worst mark of his career outside of his rookie season. A 3-10 record is a far cry from the 14-11 one he finished with in 2024. While age has played a role in his regression, Cease found himself under increased pressure. Michael King's injury forced San Diego to ask more from every other starting pitcher.

The Padres and Yankees have worked together in a past on win-win deals. San Diego sent Juan Soto to New York in exchange for Juan Soto in 2023. The trade worked wonders for both teams, sending each on deep playoff runs. Because of that, the Yankees could pitch a new deal that fills a need for each team.

It is up to the Padres to decide whether or not New York's offer is enticing enough to send Cease away.

Why should the Yankees trade for Grisham?

Throughout the latter part of his career, Grisham has bounced around the league. Instead of struggling at each stop, teams seek him out because of his consistency in the field and at the plate. While he does not his as many as Aaron Judge, Grisham's big swings have come in big spots for the Yankees this season. That production makes him a hot commodity on the trade market.

Any trade that sends an outfielder from the Yankees to the Padres centers around roster flexibility. New York can slide Aaron Judge back to center field, a position he is comfortable in. San Diego, on the other hand, needs another outfield to shuffle their roster around. Adding Grisham would allow them to move Gavin Sheets back to DH and Luis Arraez back to second base.

The Padres' goals this season are tricky to pick out. One would think that moving Cease would result in a step backwards in San Diego. However, the trade could free them up to put forward a more balanced lineup. They would be banking on an offensive uptick, but the Padres are capable of doing just that. San Diego's season got off to a hot start before players fell into slumps.

Cease is a surprise trade candidate a week away from the MLB trade deadline. However, the Padres are in a place where desperate measures have become necessary. Luckily for them, starting pitching is at a premium this summer, especially in the Yankees' eyes. If a pitcher having a down season can net them a versatile outfielder and a future prospect, that is a worthwhile deal.